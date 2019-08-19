Long lines at Minneapolis airport due to security changes
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Changes in the configuration of security checkpoint lanes at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport led to long wait times for some travelers.
A remodeling project has shrunk the space at one of the security checkpoints at Terminal 1, so airport and Transportation Security Administration officials made that checkpoint — the south checkpoint — available only to TSA PreCheck travelers.
All other travelers must go through the terminal's north checkpoint.
Minnesota Public Radio News reports that some travelers had wait times of more than an hour Monday morning.
The remodeling project is expected to last through mid-December.
U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar released a statement Sunday calling for the TSA to increase staffing at the airport, which has seen a rise in passenger traffic. She says it's critical that officials mitigate the impact on wait times caused by the construction.
