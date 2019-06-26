Loggers "Paint the Park Purple" to support the Walk to End Alzheimer's

LA CROSSE, Wisc. (WKBT) - It's the world's largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer's, and the La Crosse Loggers are looking to paint the park purple.

The La Crosse Walk to End Alzheimer's raises awareness and funds to enhance Alzheimer's care and support, and advance critical research.

On Wednesday, the Loggers game will be raising funds for that event, with half of ticket costs going to the Alzheimer's Association.

In 2018, more than 40 teams participated in the La Crosse Walk, raising more than $60,000. This year's goal is to raise $90,000.

The La Crosse Walk takes place Saturday, September 14. It is FREE to register to participate.

