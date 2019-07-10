News

Loggers are 'Living Sara Style' by honoring local law enforcement

The Sara Rose Hougom Foundations sponsors a game

By:

Posted: Jul 09, 2019 10:51 PM CDT

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 11:08 PM CDT

Loggers are 'Living Sara Style' by honoring local law enforcement

LA CROSSE, Wisc. (WKBT) - The La Crosse Loggers were showing their appreciation for local law enforcement and their families with a special sponsor at Tuesday night's game.

The Sara Rose Hougom Foundation presented more than $13,000 to programs that unite by living like Sara.

Sara Hougom lost her life in a homicide in 2012, at just 20-years-old, but the event was sure to be filled with food, gifts, and positive memories.

Those who accepted pledges from the Sara Rose Hougom Foundation:
~ Staff and Matches from BBBS
~ Staff and kids from BGC
~ La Crosse Police Officers and Blue Crew(Officer & Teen Mentorship Progam)
~ West Salem Police Officers
~ Campbell Police Officers and LaCrosse Sheriffs Department
~ Onalaska Police Officers and Holmen Police
~ West Salem High School scholarship recipients; McKenna Timm and Alyson Graef
~ Park and Rec Youth Association
~ Little Dancer Olivia Engel
~ Sara Pack program Leaders and KAMO

The sponsored event was also a chance to bring local law enforcement and area kids together, as part of the Officer and Teen Mentorship Program.

"All the kids were able to grab a bat or a ball, Sara bags, Sara bands, stuffed animals, and school supplies... it's my Sara style twist," said Sherry Hougom, Sara's Mom.

This is the Sara Rose Hougom Foundation's 4th year sponsoring a La Crosse Loggers game.

 

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by WKBT News8000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Top Videos

Latest News

This Week's Circulars