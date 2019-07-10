Loggers are 'Living Sara Style' by honoring local law enforcement

LA CROSSE, Wisc. (WKBT) - The La Crosse Loggers were showing their appreciation for local law enforcement and their families with a special sponsor at Tuesday night's game.

The Sara Rose Hougom Foundation presented more than $13,000 to programs that unite by living like Sara.

Sara Hougom lost her life in a homicide in 2012, at just 20-years-old, but the event was sure to be filled with food, gifts, and positive memories.

Those who accepted pledges from the Sara Rose Hougom Foundation:

~ Staff and Matches from BBBS

~ Staff and kids from BGC

~ La Crosse Police Officers and Blue Crew(Officer & Teen Mentorship Progam)

~ West Salem Police Officers

~ Campbell Police Officers and LaCrosse Sheriffs Department

~ Onalaska Police Officers and Holmen Police

~ West Salem High School scholarship recipients; McKenna Timm and Alyson Graef

~ Park and Rec Youth Association

~ Little Dancer Olivia Engel

~ Sara Pack program Leaders and KAMO

The sponsored event was also a chance to bring local law enforcement and area kids together, as part of the Officer and Teen Mentorship Program.

"All the kids were able to grab a bat or a ball, Sara bags, Sara bands, stuffed animals, and school supplies... it's my Sara style twist," said Sherry Hougom, Sara's Mom.

This is the Sara Rose Hougom Foundation's 4th year sponsoring a La Crosse Loggers game.

