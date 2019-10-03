UPDATE: Shelter-in-place orders lifted for 3 northside schools

Copyright 2017 by WKBT News8000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - La Crosse Police say they are investigating an attempted armed robbery that happened Thursday afternoon in a north side neighborhood.

They are not releasing many details, but say they are questioning several juveniles.

The incident prompted shelter-in-place orders at Logan High, Logan Middle and Northside Elementary, which have since been lifted.

Wally Gnewikow, Principal at Logan High School issued the following statement: "For about 30 minutes this afternoon our school was on a shelter-in-place order from the La Crosse Police Department due to a potentially dangerous situation in an adjacent neighborhood. At about 1:50 PM the order was lifted and we resumed all normal school activities. At no time was there a threat to our school, staff or students. We were in steady communications with the La Crosse Police Department throughout the shelter in place. Our staff and students did a great job this afternoon."

According to the School District of La Crosse, Logan High School, Logan Middle School and Northside Elementary were all on a shelter-in-place order for approximately 30 minutes Thursday, October 3.

PREVIOUS:

A school office employee confirmed Thursday afternoon that no one is allowed in or out of the building.

The employee was unable to confirm a reason for the lockdown.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

