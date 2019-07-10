Log rolling returns to Black River in Onalaska with Three Rivers Roleo

ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT) - An upcoming log rolling tournament will give the community a chance enjoy the outdoor activity in our area.

The Three Rivers Roleo tournament returns to the Black River near downtown Onalaska this weekend.

Competitors try to outlast their opponents while on logs, floating on the river.

The tournament will feature seven previous world champions, including defending women's champion and Holmen native Livi Poppadopoulos.

The sport has deep roots in the community.

"Right behind us on the Black River, this used to be a historic sawmill site, so you would have the actual lumberjacks coming down the river and rolling," said Katie Burke, director of the Three Rivers Roleo.

Action starts at 11 a.m. both Saturday and Sunday this weekend.

The roleo takes place on the water near the Great River Landing in Onalaska.



