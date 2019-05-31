Lock and Dam access roads to be repaved at Trempealeau, La Crescent

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WKBT) - Public access will be limited this summer at Lock and Dam 6 in Trempealeau and Lock and Dam 7 in La Crescent while crews repair, reseal and restripe roads and parking areas.

At both facilities, the work will require intermittent road and parking lot closures during the months of June for repair, August for seal coating and September for striping and marking. Construction barriers and flagmen will direct and assist traffic.

At Lock and Dam 6 the observation deck and marina will remain accessible.

At Lock and Dam 7, paving work will limit access to the visitor center, observation deck and boat dock. The exact closure dates are weather dependent and notices will be posted locally. The nearby boat ramp will remain open.

The sites will be considered construction zones, so the public is asked to be alert and follow the warning signs and flagger directions.

Lock operations will not be affected.

