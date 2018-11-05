Local volunteers urge people to get out and vote

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - - With the midterm elections on Tuesday, both Republicans and Democrats are making one final push to get people to vote for their party.

Rain couldn't keep volunteers from showing up at both the La Crosse County Republican Party and the La Crosse County Democratic Party headquarters.

Thousands of phone calls were made to get people ready for Tuesday's election.

Candidate for attorney general Josh Kaul was at the La Crosse County Democratic Party headquarters, encouraging volunteers to get out in the community.

"The latest Marquette Law School poll showed the governor’s race as being tied among likely voters. So getting folks out to the polls, knocking on doors, phone banking has a real chance of making an important difference in this election," Kaul said.

Recent college graduate and Democratic volunteer Dylan Carson is pretty new to politics.

"This will be my first midterm election I'm voting in,” Carson said.

That isn't stopping him from trying to make a difference.

"I think it's important that everyone stays engaged and talks with each other, even those who aren't normally involved in politics,” Carson said.

Over at the La Crosse County Republican Party headquarters, Republican volunteer Brandon Hawn is also trying to make a difference.

"This is really the first year that I dove headfirst into helping out the Republican Party and really doing a lot of volunteering,” Hawn said.

He's talked to a lot of people and got a wide variety of responses.

"An older gentleman, he came out and told us he absolutely didn't support Walker and slammed the door, and as we were leaving, his wife came out and opened the door and told us that in fact, she was voting for Scott Walker," Hawn said.

Ultimately he thinks it's important for both sides of the political spectrum to sit down and talk with each other.

"I think it's incredibly important that you engage with people on the other side of the aisle,” Hawn said.

Carson agrees.

"Even more so than just one side against the other. It's a matter of having everyone stay involved and be engaged in the process,” Carson said.

That is why they want people to have an open dialogue and vote on Tuesday.

"The moment you just stay on the sidelines and say, 'My vote doesn't matter; that's the moment you give up, in my opinion,” Carson said.

"Your vote does matter, and it's important because that's where everything is equalized. Rich, poor, whatever, it's equalized at the ballot box,” Hawn said.

To learn more about all of the candidates, you can go to ballotpedia.org.

To find the closest polling place to you, go to myvotwi.gov.

