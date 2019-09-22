Local VFW holds ceremony to honor the fallen

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - VFW Post 1530 in La Crosse held a ceremony on Saturday to remember people close to the organization who have died in the past year.

Organizers said around 38 veterans, comrades and auxiliary members were honored by having their name read and a wreath lain in their memory.

Bart Mauch is a Vietnam War veteran and the District 11 commander for the VFW in Wisconsin, representing around 2,000 veterans in our area. He said the ceremony helps remind the community of the sacrifices of veterans, but that's not why the VFW does it.

"Even if we were in a corn field, we would be doing this because it's important to us. One way we can honor veterans is that we as the veterans start first, and we hope the community sees that," said Mauch

The ceremony is held once every year in the fall and is designed to be similar to the ceremony that happens every December in Arlington National Cemetery.

