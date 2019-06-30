Local teen creates golf tournament to help students pay lunch debt

ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT) - Nine teams competed in a golf tournament held at Coulee Golf in Onalaska on Saturday.

The tournament, organized by local teen Trinity Horstman, raised money to pay for school lunch debts in Holmen, Onalaska and West Salem school districts.

Horstman said she talked with an official from the course who agreed to the tournament and has been organizing it for months.

"I have some of my friends here today helping out, and they really like that I'm doing this because some of them are the people who suffer with lunch debt, and they feel like if they can do this with me then they're also making a difference in the community," Horstman.

Horstman said she hopes to make the tournament an annual event to continue paying off the lunch balances.

