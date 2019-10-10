Local students take part in nation-wide event

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - This evening Logan High School's athletic field was filled with area students who joined thousands of other youth across the nation in a night of worship, games, and celebration of athleticism and their Christian faith.

The 16th annual Fields of Faith is a nationwide, student-led event put on by the Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA).

The event is held in more than 500 locations throughout the nation.

Sarah Hitchler, an FCA student leader from Onalaska High School, said it's an interactive event that gives students an opportunity to meet others who share their same faith.

"It's really good to have a community of believers coming together, and just for other high schoolers to know that this isn't weird, this is completely normal and it's something that a lot of kids have in common here."

The event continues to grow, with approximately 400 students and supporters in attendance last year.

