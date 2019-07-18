Local students learn about area history at Archaeology Field School in La Crosse
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - An educational experience students can really dig is on display in La Crosse.
The Mississippi Valley Archeology Center held a Field School Open House Thursday on Goose Island.
The open house comes at the final day of the Middle School Field Experience.
Students worked with professionals in testing the area to find out what artifacts are buried at the site.
The opportunity gave students a hands-on chance to experience local history.
"We found a little camp area, where they were cooking probably in the pots that we found and then they moved on, so we have a record of them doing this for over a 1,000 years," said Constance Arzigan, senior researchaeologist with the MVAC.
The MVAC is also hosting multiple day experiences for high school students and adults this week.
