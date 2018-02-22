Local students hold candlelight vigil for Florida school shooting victims

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - It's been a week since a former student at a Florida high school gunned down 17 of his old classmates and teachers.

High school students across the country showed their solidarity Wednesday with the survivors and the families of victims. That includes in La Crosse where students organized a candlelight vigil for those who were killed.

The group put the name of each victim on a rose and read their biography to honor them. The vigil also included 17 seconds of silence.

Even though they're thousands of miles away, students who organized the vigil said they want to be a source of comfort for the families affected by the shooting.

"I think it's important to let families of the victims and survivors know that there are people everywhere in the country who are with them, and that includes La Crosse," said Logan High School student Alice Ragan.

In other parts of the country, including Minnesota, high school students walked out of class Thursday to protest gun violence.

A student-led march on Washington, D.C. demanding the government take action on gun control is planned for March 24th.