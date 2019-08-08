Local students explain what it takes to get accepted into Ivy League universities

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - In just a few weeks, millions of college freshmen will be leaving home to head off to school. But only a select few were accepted into any of the eight Ivy League colleges and universities.

Out of all the area school districts in La Crosse County that we contacted, News 8 only found three students who will be attending an Ivy League school this fall. They said a mix of preparation and hard work helped them get their acceptance letters.

Tracy Zhou was sitting in a computer lab at Onalaska High School when she got the email. She ran to tell the only person who stays that late-- the school custodian.

"You hear on the news how selective these colleges are and how they're getting more and more selective all the time. I couldn't believe I was that fortunate," said Zhou, who will be attending Yale University.

She wasn't the only one staring in disbelief at their acceptance letter. But if you ask Aquinas graduate Giselle Fisher, she'll say it all starts with freshman year.

"You have to get good grades, doing the classes that you really enjoy, working on things that you're not so good at also, so you're kind of a good, well-rounded student," said Fisher, who will be attending Yale.

If you have a passion, find a way to show that through extracurricular activities. That meant trying medical-related opportunities for Central High School graduate Eze Nduka.

"I applied to the health science academy and that one was one of the biggest things on my application. They thought that was unique because there wasn't any other opportunity like that," said Nduka, who was accepted into Harvard University.

Fisher said research your school options and make sure it's right for you. She wasn't sure at first if she wanted to attend the prestigious university, but that changed after she visited the campus.

"The more and more that I found about it, and the different kids that went there made me want to go even more," Fisher said.

And Zhou said when you're ready to apply, contact previous classmates and other alumni to help improve your application essays. That's what she did before submitted her application.

"Really, that made a big difference going over the essays with everyone and really, really polishing them. It was definitely a process," Zhou said.

From there, it really comes down to simply applying.

"There's a lot of smart kids that they feel like sometimes they can't get into those schools. But you never know unless you try."

Some of the Ivy League schools are more selective than others. They range from about 5 percent to 15 percent for their overall acceptance rate. Meanwhile, out of all the students who apply to UW-La Crosse, 79 percent are admitted.

