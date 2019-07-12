Local school districts in search of drivers ahead of new school year

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - The first day of school will be here before we know it. School officials in our area are busy planning for the upcoming school year, and that includes transportation.

Most students ride a bus to school districts are in the process of getting all of their routes finalized long before the first bell rings. Right now, there is a need for drivers to make sure every student gets to school efficiently and safely.

"We are looking for full-time, part-time, and backup drivers," said John Lochner, a senior manager with Go Riteway.

He said it's an important job because drivers are the first face and the last face a child sees in a school day.

"The main skill we are looking for are people who like kids and know how to communicate positively with kids," Lochner said.

La Crosse isn't the only district looking for drivers. In Westby, school officials are in need of subs to help cover the 180 square miles of country routes.

"Being a smaller district, we don't have as many people to pull from," said Jennifer Buros, director of business services with the Westby Area School District.

Most schools are able to train drivers themselves, so they are ready to take on the job.

"We do an extensive amount of training with our drivers to make sure we are getting the students to school safely," Lochner said.

Buros said anyone with an interest should contact the school for more information.

"If there is anybody looking to become a bus driver, contact us, and we will get you on the path to do that," She said.



Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.