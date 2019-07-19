Local residents left frustrated after flooding hits communities for third straight year

TOWN OF BERGEN, Wis. (WKBT) - Flooding has hit several area communities for the third year in a row. The community of Bergen and Shelby near Old Highway 35 and Goose Island continues to be a hot spot for flooding.

Residents are cleaning up once again after flooding from Thursday night's storm. Local officials from those neighborhoods said the problem can be fixed, but they need more help from outside agencies.

It's the same song but a different verse for Tom Nedvidek. It's hardly music to his ears.

"I'm not happy," he said, as he worked on cleaning up his basement that was filled with 20 inches of water. "I don't think I should say how I feel."

Nedvidek has been hit with flooding four times in the past decade.

"What do you do?" he said.

This year hasn't been as bad as past years when the water was so high the freezers in his basement were floating.

"This year it wasn't so bad because they're not floating," Nedvidek said. "That's the bright side."

After three years in a row of this chorus, Town of Shelby Chairman Tim Candahl said their frustration reached a new level.

"Here we are again," Candahl said.

Town of Bergen Chairman Jeff Cermak said they want to place a box culvert that would help carry the water to the Mississippi River.

"A box culvert is basically an open cement box that allows the water to flow through better," Cermak said.

Candahl said it's necessary to keep the water out of people's homes.

"We have a highway as a barrier, and we also have the railroad tracks as a barrier," he said.

There is also a bridge over a creek that continues to jam with debris carried by the water.

"It doesn't take a rocket scientist to figure out how water flows, what stops water and what slows water down," Candahl said.

Cermak said the problem they have is like pouring water down a funnel.

"It only takes so much and it starts to overflow and that's exactly what's happening here," he said.

The Department of Transportation is slated to redesign the highway in 2023, but Candahl said Burlington Northern Railway has not cooperated to help mitigate flooding.

"They should be working collaboratively to figure out how we can get the water from valleys to the river without a roadblock," he said.

However, BNSF officials said they don't believe they are a part of the problem. The agency issued a statement to News 8 saying.

"To assist with the water flow there, we have cleared out material under and around railroad bridges in the area and continue to monitor that. We've also met with local officials there and offered assistance with a larger drainage study and are still willing to do so."

These townships are spending a quarter of their budget to fix what already exists.

"Where do you prioritize?" Candahl said. "You don't have enough money we don't have enough staff."

Cermak said they are running out of options.

"I think we are beyond a bandage on it," he said. "It's not even putting a bandage on it."

When nothing changes, Candahl said the damage done also stays the same.

"This is going to continue to happen," Candahl said.

Nedvidek said he spends more than $5,000 of his own money every year on his home repairs and now he has to spend time away from his job.

"My guy who works for me had to come down, and we had to change plans today," Nedvidek said. "There's no working today, no money-making today."

