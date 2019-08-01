Local representative supports importing cheaper medications from Canada

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - AARP Volunteer Noreen Holmes has seen firsthand how high drug prices can affect people, remembering when an elderly woman she worked with who took out personal loans to afford Medication.

"She felt like she didn't have any other options, and that's why she went for it."

Some drug prices have tripled in the last decade, including the Epipen, usually used for allergic reactions, and Humira, a drug commonly prescribed for Arthritis.

Representative Ron Kind feels that consumers don't have enough options between pharmaceutical companies.

"The anti-trust division at the department of justice has to step up, and do a better job scrutinizing anti-competitive practices."

Which is why Kind supports President Trump's Plan to import cheaper medications from Canada.

"For a country like Canada, they have the same safety safeguards that we have here. I am less hesitant of bringing drugs in from Canada because they have their own approval process."

But Kind does have some reservations behind the plan.

"If we're talking about other countries, then it could get a little shady. I think you have some serious safety concerns that you have to pay attention to."

Kind has his own plan that includes directly negotiating with pharmaceutical companies, and shortening the patent life of drugs so competitors can hit the market.

"The fact that the federal government is not allowed to leverage our purchasing power and negotiate directly with the pharmaceutical companies is something we're trying hard to address and change."

Holmes believes in order for that movement to gain traction, those most impacted need to make their voices heard.

"We need to have an effort by older people to stand up, be counted, and say 'Hey. This matters.'"

