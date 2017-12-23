Local racing team donates gifts to area families

Racing team donates gifts to six...

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Christmas is coming early for a group area families thanks to a local racing team.

La Crosse Speedway driver Matt Henderson and his racing team, Henderson Motorsports, helped raise donations that were used to buy gifts for six families in the La Crosse and West Salem school districts.

The families were surprised with the gifts Friday afternoon at Pischke Motors in La Crosse.

Henderson says his family wanted to do something to give back to the community as a 'thank you' for their support.

"It's hard watching all the tough times that people go through and if we can brighten a family's Christmas, that's what it's about for us," said Henderson. "It makes us feel good and you can just look back here and see all those happy faces, and that's all the reason you need to do this."

This is the 5th year Henderson Motorsports has donated gifts to area families just before the holidays.