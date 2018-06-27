Local program helps high school seniors navigate college

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Many high school seniors who have recently graduated are getting ready to go off to college.

For some seniors however, the journey to college isn't always so simple.

It's a nation-wide issue: Up to 40 percent of students who intend to go to college, don't actually make it there.

A phenomenon called 'summer melt,' has nothing to do with summer heat and everything to do with students who intend to go to college, but never actually do.

A 'Summer Melt' program through the La Crosse Promise organization, is hoping to prevent La Crosse students from taking a detour on a path they intended to be on.

"Students based on our surveys and information that we get, you know between 70 and 75 percent of those seniors say I want to go on and continue my education, but then we get the official numbers of enrollment in the fall and it's about 55 percent," said La Crosse Promise Executive Director Brian Liesinger.

Liesinger says this is most common among students of color, students who come from low-income backgrounds and those who are first-generation college students.

"More or larger barriers than an average student and again they're mostly self-identified, they're smart kids obviously they want to go on and continue their education and they also know that they might need some help."

That's why the La Crosse Promise Future Centers continues to work with students long after the school year is over.

Everything from text message reminders on college registration and orientation, one on one help to get students connected to the proper resources, and mentorship--the program is meant to prevent setbacks for those who want to succeed.

Director of Admissions at Viterbo University Brian Weber, says it's a benefit for both the students and the universities they choose.

"Having the La Crosse Promise or these other groups, getting involved in the school districts is really helpful because it's setting the stage for these students of what is college going to be like for me, for my family."

According to a report by Georgetown's Center for Education and the Workforce, by 2020, 65 percent of jobs across the country will require some amount of post-secondary education.

