Local organizations work to end child abuse with Lube-A-Thon
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Dahl Automotive hosted its 11th annual Lube-A-Thon fundraiser on Saturday.
Dahl locations in La Crosse, Onalaska and Winona offered free oil changes for $10 donations and car washes for $5 donations.
All proceeds went to Family and Children's Center's 'True Blue' child abuse prevention programs in the area.
The President and CEO of the Family and Children's Center, Tita Yutuc, said the event sends an important message.
"It says that there is a need in the community, and we're gonna come together and do something about it. And we're gonna do it in a way that's fun," said Yutuc.
The event has raised over $125,000 during its 10 year history.
Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Top Videos
-
- Local employees volunteering to help mother nature
- On Your Side - Meat gets a makeover
- Local activists join international strike demanding action on climate change
- Medical marijuana could come to Wisconsin after a bill was introduced in the Wisconsin legislature
- A La Crosse County judge is granting three motions ahead of a homocide trial
Latest News
- Man operating boat near lake channel found dead in water
- Local VFW holds ceremony to honor the fallen
- Fall Harvest Fest raises money for therapeutic lessons at HorseSense
- Local organizations work to end child abuse with Lube-A-Thon
- UWL exhibit shows what art teachers can do outside the classroom
- Millennial Panel conversation hopes to prepare leaders of tomorrow
- Small village hopes to raise big money to fight cancer during Sole Burner
- Epipen Shortage: Cheaper options
- Hundreds gather at state Capitol to demand climate action
- 6 and 24-hour walk/run raises money for Local Lupus Alliance