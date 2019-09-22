Local organizations work to end child abuse with Lube-A-Thon

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Dahl Automotive hosted its 11th annual Lube-A-Thon fundraiser on Saturday.

Dahl locations in La Crosse, Onalaska and Winona offered free oil changes for $10 donations and car washes for $5 donations.

All proceeds went to Family and Children's Center's 'True Blue' child abuse prevention programs in the area.

The President and CEO of the Family and Children's Center, Tita Yutuc, said the event sends an important message.

"It says that there is a need in the community, and we're gonna come together and do something about it. And we're gonna do it in a way that's fun," said Yutuc.

The event has raised over $125,000 during its 10 year history.



