Local organization that pairs disabled people with horses in need of volunteers
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - A local pet-therapy program is in need of volunteers.
Horse Sense is seeing an increase in riders this summer, and they're struggling to keep up.
The organization pairs disabled people with horses for therapeutic horseback riding and partnerships The problem, though, most of the group's volunteers are college students which means many of their volunteers are not available during the summer months.
Horse Sense's Executive Director says they'll have to start turning people away if they don't get more help.
"We have about 3 lessons every night, Monday through Thursday during the summertime, and then a couple private lessons happen before the group lessons,” said HorseSense for Special Riders Executive Director Samantha Luhmann.
Those interested in volunteering can apply at the HorseSense website.
