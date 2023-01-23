(WKBT) -- As part of Wisconsin Salt Awareness Week, nature experts and a state coalition warn that using too much salt on road and walkways can have devastating effects to freshwater sources.
The coalition "Wisconsin Salt Wise" says local governments using too much salt can actually deposit in and pollute water sources. Experts say just a teaspoon of salt permanently pollutes five gallons of water, and a 2018 DNR report found more than 800 thousand tons of chloride in Wisconsin rivers.
During Salt Awareness Week, geology experts say reducing salt application is important.
"It's useful to not only limit the amount of salt we apply, but it's also very important to limit the amount of impervious surface and development we have," said Sujay Kaushal, a professor of geology at the University of Maryland.
Groups like La Crosse Parks and Recreation can start with reducing salt usage, though, and they are now an official partner With Wisconsin Salt Wise and have joined its "Salt Smart Collaborative."
