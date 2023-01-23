Anchor

Ken is ecstatic to work in his home state of Wisconsin. After graduating from UW-Madison in 2017 with a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, he got his career started in Sports. He spent two years as a Weekend Sports Anchor at the CBS affiliate station in Bismarck, North Dakota, and then spent the last three years as WKBT’s Sports Director. Ken is humbled and excited to be promoted to News Anchor at 5, 6, and 10, and while he won’t be anchoring sports anymore, he’ll still be following all Wisconsin sports teams and Coulee Region high school athletics. Ken and his wife Leah love the La Crosse area and are excited to stick around WKBT and keep working on their house! Favorite band: It varies by day. He’d say he’s pretty eclectic. Favorite movie: Inception Family: Wife Leah and their two dogs: 2-year-old black Lab named Bear, and 3-month old golden retriever named Bella. Pizza: Pepperoni and bacon Sports teams: All Wisconsin teams, especially the Brewers and Packers Thing he’s bad at: Drawing, or basically anything you’d do in Art class Favorite way to spend a day off?: Playing tennis with Leah, having some fun meals, and then spending time together with the puppies