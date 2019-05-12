Local mothers, daughters build bonds with Habitat for Humanity

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Habitat for Humanity in La Crosse held a Mother & Daughter Build Day on Saturday.

Daughters were encouraged to team up with their moms, although anyway over the age of 16 could join in.

Volunteers worked on demolition projects for a site on Prospect St. near Logan High School. The house is from 1901, and teams worked on projects like tearing out a chimney and removing insulation to get it ready for a remodel.

"It was a four bedroom house. We're going to make it a three bedroom house, just kind of redesign [it]—give them a bigger kitchen, bigger dining and living room, give them more area," said Jeremy Reed, a construction manager with Habitat for Humanity.

Reed said that the volunteers even build him a charging station for his power drills.

