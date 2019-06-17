Local kids share favorite dad attributes on Father's day

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Sunday was Father’s Day, and dads all over enjoyed a nice Sunday, spending quality time with their kids, and unwrapping what is sure to be their new favorite tie.

Some kids from the Coulee Children's Center in La Crosse shared what they love the most about their dads:

"I like him [because] he plays with me a lot, and he plays games with me."

"My dad picks me up and takes me behind his back and carries me to my bed and then drops me on my bed."

"He makes good jokes."

"I love that he's sweet . . . That's what I love about him. He's sweeter than anybody."

The first Father's Day was celebrated in 1966, but it wasn't until 1972 that President Richard Nixon made it a permanent national holiday.

