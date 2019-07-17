Local kids are graffiti "busting" with the La Crosse Police Department

LA CROSSE, Wisc. (WKBT) - Certain forms of street art can add character to a city, but vandalism can be offensive and illegal.

That's why the La Crosse Police Department and kids from the Boys and Girls Club are graffiti "busting". They were painting over vandalism on Tuesday at the tunnel near the Schuh Homes on George Street in La Crosse.

It's part of the police department's Participating in the Lives of Area Youth or PLAY program.

Special Operations Officer Kurt Weaver talked about how these kids could be doing anything else, but they choose to help the community.

"I think it says a lot about our students. That there willing to spend their free time in the summer to come and help clean it up. Unfortunately, you're always gonna have some people that do things like graffiti, but there's a lot more people here working to make our community look nice," said Weaver.

The kids will tackle vandalism in overpasses on the Mississippi Bike Trail next.

