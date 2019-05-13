Local health experts say study finds connection between mental and physical health in kids

ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT) - A Swedish study on child obesity looked at more than 70,000 children and found a link between obesity and symptoms of depression and anxiety.

12,000 children who had been treated for obesity were compared to 60,000 of their peers in a control group. The study found that the chances of developing symptoms of anxiety and depression were 43% greater in girls and 33% greater in boys that were in the group that had received treatment for obesity.

That increase was shown to be independent of other known risk factors for anxiety and depression.

"It's a really good reminder for those of us dealing with children that when we are dealing with obese children we should definitely be screening for anxiety and depression, and vice versa," said Beth Balder-Schroeder, a pediatric nurse practitioner with Gundersen Health System in Onalaska.

Balder-Schroeder said that integrated mental health treatment could be key to treating patients as the U.S. faces a shortage of psychologists and psychiatrists.

Amanda Remus, an integrated care psychologist who works with the pediatrics division at Gundersen, said they emphasize creating healthy behaviors through small improvements.

"If you're feeling depressed or anxious, what are little ways that you're helping increase what you're doing in terms of doing things that are important and enjoyable for you? Are you facing your fears little by little? Are you doing little things to help keep you healthy?" said Remus.

It’s still unclear what the cause and effect relationship is between obesity and mental health. Remus said that it’s not only a ‘chicken and egg’ situation, but that each factor could create a feedback loop and affect the other one.

Gundersen health experts said balanced diets, regular exercise and eating meals as a family can help improve mental and physical health in children.

