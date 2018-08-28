Local Girl Scout troop gives back to hospital patients

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) -- - A local Girl Scout troop is visiting a local hospital to help out its patients.

Troop 4435 from Trempealeau made care packages for people at Mayo Clinic Health System.

Packages included things like puzzle books, stress balls to fleece blankets that they made themselves.

Members of the troop said these projects help them grow as young adults...as well as giving back to the community.

"It feels great,” said Morgan Auman, member of troop 4435. “It's heartwarming. We want to help the community in any way we can. It's just wonderful to be able to do that."

The project will help the troop receive their Bronze award for doing 20 plus hours of service for the community.