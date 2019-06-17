Local firefighters say helping mourning Madison firefighters is important honor

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - As firefighters in Madison pay their respects to one of their own, firefighters from La Crosse stepped up to help.

The memorial service for Madison firefighter Todd Mahoney, 38, began at 6:00 p.m. Sunday.

Mahoney died after participating in an Iron Man competition last weekend. He worked for the Madison Fire Department for nine years.

19 departments from across Wisconsin sent firefighters to cover shifts during the service, including La Crosse.

La Crosse Fire Union president, Capt. Lance Tryggestad, said two local crews of three firefighters each will meet with team leaders in Madison. A hazmat specialty team and an urban search and rescue team offered to help.

He said it’s an honor to help fellow firefighters in their time of need.

"It's extremely important for us to be there. That grieving process [for] someone who worked alongside these firefighters day in and day out and tragically and suddenly lost his life, they need to go through that process. Part of that is being at the service, being there for engineer Mahoney's family, and just being together and not having that day of responding," said Tryggestad.

Mahoney is survived by his wife and three sons.

