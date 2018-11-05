Local faith leaders honor Pittsburgh Synagogue victims

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Local faith leaders came together Sunday to honor the 11 lives lost in a Pittsburg Synagogue shooting last week.

An interfaith prayer vigil at English Lutheran in La Crosse took place at 5 p.m., where at least six different faith traditions shared scripture, thoughts, and prayers with hymns and candles to honor those who lost their lives at Tree of Life Synagogue.

Pastors at English Lutheran say the purpose of the vigil is to send the message that love is stronger than hate.

"Truth triumphs over falsehood, light triumphs over darkness, we're better than this and if we say nothing, it's complicity."

The La Crosse Central High School Robed Choir provided special music.

Sunday night's vigil was sponsored by Interfaith Leaders Coalition, and co-sponsored by the La Crosse Area Interfaith Shoulder-to-Shoulder Network, Compassionate Community Faith Alliance, Congregation Sons of Abraham, and English Lutheran Church.



