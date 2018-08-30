Local Facebook group helps victims of flooding

A new Facebook group is helping area communities clean up after this week's flooding.

There's a saying that the worst of times brings out the best in people, and if you take a look at the Coulee Region Flooding Clean-up 2018 Facebook page, that certainly seems to be the case.

People from all over our area are organizing on Facebook to give back to the community.

Linda DeGarmo, the Clerk of Chaseburg said, "The outpouring of help has just been unbelievable."

DeGarmo said it's unbelievable how many people are helping to clean up from the flood.

"People called, they wanted to bring food, they wanted to bring shovels they wanted to bring whatever they could to help us," DeGarmo said.

And now, thanks to a new Facebook Group, people are pouring in from all over the region to help.

"We had people Facebooking me last night, or messaging me last night, I want to bring food from Westby, from Viroqua," DeGarmo said.

Dave Melby from Viroqua wanted to help so he sent out a message on Facebook letting residents in Chaseburg know he was coming to grill hot dogs.

"You don't have electricity in your house. You lost all your food, you're going to be hungry. It's one thing that I can do," Melby said.

Lexi Mahan, a senior at Westby High School, found out about the flooding from Facebook so she came to Chaseburg to help out.

"If we had struggles in Westby I know Chaseburg and the Coon Valley people would come help us so I think it's really important that we work as one community and help everyone that needs help," Mahan said.

12-year-old Devin Lee, from Chaseburg is helping by hauling debris to the dump in a utility vehicle.

"I was thinking how I could help the community to make it better," Devin said.

Believe it or not Devin actually begged his mom to let him help out.

"At first she didn't want me to do it but then I talked her into letting me," Devin said.

His mother, Reagan Lee, didn't want him or his little brother Landon getting hurt but decided to let them help out and couldn't be more proud.

"They're the next generation so to have them do that, it's a good spot in my heart that they're going to be good human beings in this world," Lee said.

Lee also can't believe all the support coming in from Facebook.

"If you can get a thousand people in a page in one location in a matter of a day, I mean, you can tell right there that this is an area that maybe you want to move to," Lee said.

DeGarmo agrees and thinks the rest of the country could learn a thing or two from the Coulee region.

"If the whole world or the whole country could live like we do here it would be a better place to be," DeGarmo said.

If you need help or would like to help out just search for the Coulee Region Flooding Clean-up 2018 Facebook page