Local elementary students headed to LEGO League sectionals

LA CRESCENT, Min. (WKBT) - A group of local Minnesota kids have earned a spot in a state Lego competition. A team of 4th-6th grade students at Crucifixion Elementary School in La Crescent have spent weeks working on a project for the annual 'First LEGO League' competition.

The team recently competed at the Regional Competition in Rochester and are now advancing to the sectional competition in Minneapolis. This year's theme was "Hydro Dynamics."

The students will be taking part in the sectional competition in January.

