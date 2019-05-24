Local crocheting sensation honored by GoFundMe

La Crosse, Wisc. (WKBT) - An 11-year-old La Crosse boy who has become an international sensation with his crocheting skills is gaining even more attention.

Representatives from the national GoFundMe organization stopped in La Crosse to tape an episode of the "True Stories of Good People" podcast.

This episode featured crochet prodigy Jonah Larson.

Jonah's GoFundMe page partners with Roots Ethiopia to raise funds for orphanages in the village where he was born.

The "True Stories of Good People" podcast host travels the country to highlight extraordinary people changing their communities through GoFundMe.

Host of the podcast, Kelsea Little, says "How could you not hear about Jonah? His story's been blowing up on the internet over the last few months. I just saw it organically on my Facebook and I needed to reach out to them. Not only is he crochet sensation, but he is using his talent to want to give back to kids in the village that he was adopted from."

Jonah has already raised 18 thousand dollars and counting for his cause.

To make a donation to Jonah's GoFundMe visit www.gofundme.com/jonahshands/donate

