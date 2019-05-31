Local communities host dairy breakfasts

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Local communities are hosting dairy breakfasts Saturday.

Crawford County is holding a dairy breakfast in addition to Monroe and Jackson Counties on Saturday, June 1.

The Crawford County event is hosted by the Jody and Paulette Riley Family on their farm near Mount Zion at 44477 Co. Rd. W, Gays Mills. The breakfast will include all you can eat pancakes with butter, sausage links, applesauce, cheese, pudding, ice cream and more. The cost is $2 for adults, $1 for children 6-12 and free for children 5 and under.

Parking is limited, so event organizers have arranged Park and Ride busing that will run every 30 minutes from 5:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. from the following locations:

-North Crawford School to CC Fairgrounds to farm

-NuPak in Boscobel to Richardson Trucking to farm

-Mt. Zion Church to farm

The last bus will leave the farm at 10:30 am.

The Monroe County event will be held at Hall Diary Farms in Tomah from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The menu includes hame and cheese omelet, pancakes, toast, coffee cake, cheese, Culver's Sundaes, milk and coffee.

Admission is $5 per person, $3 for children 6-10 and free for children 5 and under.

Event organizers will offer a shuttle bus from the Sparta American Legion and the parking lot across from the Tomah Recreation Park beginning at 6:30 a.m. through 11:30 a.m.

The Jackson County Dairy Breakfast is hosted by the Jason and Shelby Weihrouchs Eachibon Swiss and Mahoney-East Holsteins Farm.

Cost for admission is $8 for Adults, $3 for children under 12.

The menu includes pancakes, local sausage, cheese, yogurt, milk, and cranberry juice.

