Local Communities Celebrate "National Night Out"
Residents meet officers in their neighborhoods
LA CROSSE, Wis (WKBT) - Police officers in communities throughout our viewing area took tonight to reach out to the community.
Tuesday was National Night Out and it gives residents an opportunity to meet officers from their own neighborhoods in a very relaxed environment.
"There's a lot of times when police are called, it's at people's worst times. They're needing us for help or it's during a traffic stop. Maybe when they're running late for work. That's when they run into us but these are opportunities where we can work with people on a friendly basis, on a one on one basis and really get to know them," says La Crosse's Interim Police Chief Rob Abraham.
Events were planned for Onalaska,Bangor, and Winona along with several other communities.
