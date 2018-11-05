Local charities fight the cold with coat drive
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Catholic Charities and the Salvation Army of La Crosse are collecting coats to help people and families in need.
The campaign is called 'Coats for Kids’, but there are more than just coats and items for all ages.
They also have hats, glove, boots, snow pants and more.
Those who are in need of winter wear can come to Catholic Charities, at 413 3rd Street South across from Farfield Inn & Suites downtown, on Mondays from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. or 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.
"Everything we get that's donated we give back to the community. Somebody who comes in saying they're in need, we believe them," said Karen Backer, the director of marketing for Catholic Charities of the Diocese of La Crosse.
For information on where you can drop off your new or gently used winter wear, visit www.cclse.org.
