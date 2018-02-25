Local business raise domestic violence awareness with Hoops 4 Hope

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - A local basketball tournament is aiming to raise awareness on domestic violence. The Coulee Region Moving Services held the first ever Hoops 4 Hope basketball tournament at Aquinas High School Sunday.

All of the proceeds from the event will go toward New Horizon's Shelter and Outreach Center.

The tournament included eight teams made up of former prep stars from around the region. Tip off was at 9 a.m. with the championship game played at 6 p.m.

Organizers at the Coulee Region Moving Services said this event reflects their business's values.

"Part of our business is that we do the free moves for victims of domestic violence, and we want to build on that, and it's something we want to do to keep up in the community. I think part of having a successful business is also being a good member of your community," said Hoops 4 Hope co-founder Colin Luz.