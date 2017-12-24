Local business prepares for prom expo

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Prom season is still months away, but that didn't stop one local business from preparing early. Plato's Closet in La Crosse is getting ready for its prom dress expo at the beginning of January.

If you have a prom dress you would like to sell, you can bring it into the store over the next couple weeks and then if it is sold you will receive money. If you are in the market for a prom dress, the expo will be held on Jan. 6 and 7.

Employees at Plato's Closet say this is a great opportunity for those who may have a prom dress they are looking to sell.

"They may spend up to $1,000 on a prom dress, and it just sits in their closet. So this is an opportunity for us to sell that dress for them and they don't have to do any work. And then they get that money right away when their dress sells," said Plato's Closet manager Shelby Alverson.

If you are searching for a dress and buy one from Plato's during the expo, you will be entered in a raffle for a chance to win gift cards.

