Local author and breast cancer survivor has signing for book

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WBKT) - Barnes and Noble in La Crosse hosted a book signing for Jamie Dahl.

Dahl was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2017 and her book, I Have Two Words for You, tells the story of how she got through her treatment. She said she spent about a year working on writing, editing and publishing the book.

Dahl said some days were easier while others were more difficult, but she pushed on to the end knowing she had a plan and purpose in sharing those "two words" with the public.

"The last chapter is probably one of my favorites because it really sums up the common thread through the entire book in those two words, and that's what I hope is really the impact," said Dahl.Dahl said she appreciates being able to swap stories with others affected by cancer and adding person

al touches to their books.

She said she is still thinking about if she will write another book.

