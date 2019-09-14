Local artists decorate downtown, creating the "500 Main Murals"

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Downtown La Crosse is a place full of life, energy, and now some new artwork.

Eight local artists celebrated completing the "500 Main Murals" behind 4-44 Main Street on Friday.

The project is a collaboration between Downtown Mainstreet, La Crosse SOUP, and Sherwin-Williams of La Crosse.

Each artist designed and painted their own piece. One local artist, Scott Cheek, describes his mural as representing imagination.

"It's basically about imagination. There's obviously the character with his head in the clouds. However, he's tethered by a big, golden anchor. So, he can't get too far away, but can still keep his imagination about him," said Cheek.

You can check out the "500 Main Murals" by entering the alley off of 5th Avenue between Main and Jay Street.

For more information on the murals and future mural initiatives, please contact:

Robin Moses, Executive Director at robin.moses@lacrossedowntown.com or 608-784-0440.

Ashton Hall, local artist at ashtonhallartist@yahoo.com or 608-397-8888.

