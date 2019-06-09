Local art celebration enters final acts
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Visual arts, performing arts, literary arts, dance and more were on display during Artspire.
Activities began Friday in the area surrounding the Weber Center and the Pump House.
The event continued on Saturday, featuring about 60 artists including a variety of artistic performances on four different stages.
Brian Fukuda, an event co-chair, said Artspire helps encourage creativity, which is good for people and the local economy.
"Art is also a big economic driver for our region. You'd be floored by the millions that art brings into our economy, so it's pretty special in that way as well," said Fukuda.
For more information visit artspire.thepumphouse.org.
