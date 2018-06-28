Local AFL-CIO calls Supreme Court's ruling on union fees 'attack on working people'

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - The U.S. Supreme Court decides states cannot force public workers to pay union fees and a local group is calling it an attack on working people.

In a 5 to 4 decision, SCOTUS justices overturned a 41-year-old ruling allowing states to require public employees to pay some union fees.

Through collective bargaining under the old ruling, government workers could be forced to invest in labor unions that represent them.

Wisconsin's AFL-CIO says the decision threatens to undermine freedoms, but the organization will continue moving forward.

"Under other federal rulings, unions have to represent all the people. All this does is open a massive hole for cheapskates and people who don't want to help support this structure that helps get them better wages and protected at work and workplace safety. They want a free ride," says the Treasurer of the Western Wisconsin AFL-CIO Bill Brockmiller.

Wisconsin unions were barred from requiring union dues from most state employees in 2011 when Governor Scott Walker's Act 10 was passed.