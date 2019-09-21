Local activists join international strike demanding action on climate change

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - People in La Crosse are demanding action on climate change, as similar protests take place around the world. The global climate strikes come ahead of a United Nations meeting to boost initiatives in the Paris climate agreement.

In major cities such as Olso, Norway, from Nairobi, Kenya, to Berlin, Germany, and La Crosse, Wisconsin, millions of protesters are joining rallies, which are inspired in part by Swedish teen Greta Thunberg, who staged weekly demonstrations calling for world leaders to address climate change.

On Friday morning, during a protest on Losey Blvd, people called attention to the impact fossil fuels will have on the environment. Then, at noon, students and community members met at the UW-La Crosse Clock Tower to talk about their concerns about the impact of climate change on the world.

"I think every big event like this helps wake people up to the crisis," said Cathy Van Maren, a local activist.

Van Maren said she worries people are too busy or don't see enough about the issue in the media to understand the dangers of climate change.

"Scientists are telling us we have very little time to make big changes," Van Maren said.

Earlier this year, the United Nations said there are only 11 years left to prevent irreversible damage.

"I think I'm afraid of how people are going to react when the extremes start to happen," said Josie Talbert, an organizer for the rally.

To mark the time left to avoid catastrophe, for 11 minutes, activists read off a list of fears some people have as we start to see more noticeable changes.

"Anyone who is having kids at my age, our kids are going to grow up in a very different world than we grew up in," Talbert said.

The hope is to draw attention to the issues that will impact us all, be it more frequent wildfires, longer droughts, or more intense storms.

"I hope the public sees that not only youth but other people in our community find this to be a very important issue that we should all be concerned with," Talbert said.

Students and community members protested outside Central High School during the afternoon.

Then, hundreds of protesters met at Burns Park to march to U.S. Rep. Ron Kind's office with a petition demanding an immediate legislative response. The activists are calling on the congressman to support legislation, such as the Green New Deal, that would address the effects of climate change.

One of the protesters at the UW-La Crosse rally said she also hopes people will hold local officials to their recent "Ready for 100" initiative.

"Basically, it is a resolution that says, by the year 2050 or sooner, our city and our community will move from fossil fuels to renewable energy and we will draw down our carbon emissions to zero," Van Maren said.

President Donald Trump wants to get out of the Paris climate accord, but technically, the United States cannot officially withdraw from it until November 2020.

