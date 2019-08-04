LizFest celebrates life of local woman who died from lung cancer.

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WKBT) - The 8th annual LizFest celebrates the life of Liz Holman-Melde at Abnet Field in La Crescent on Saturday.

The event started with a bike tour followed by golf, volleyball and a cornhole tournament.

Money raised by the event goes to help cancer patients receive care and further research into lung cancer treatment.

Liz's father, Steve Holman, is a co-founder of Living for Liz and co-coordinates the event. He said the main goal of research is developing ways to detect lung cancer earlier.

"A lot of times people with lung cancer in the stage four don't find out until it's too late because it's called a silent killer. You can start with a cough that just doesn't go away and then: Wow, you've got stage four lung cancer," said Holman.

Holman said the majority of lung cancer patients, including Liz, were non-smokers.

Visit livingforliz.org for more information about Liz's story and lung cancer.

