Lights for Liberty links La Crosse with worldwide vigil protesting detention camps Lights for Liberty La Crosse [ + - ] Lights for Liberty La Crosse [ + - ] Lights for Liberty La Crosse [ + - ] Lights for Liberty La Crosse [ + - ] Lights for Liberty La Crosse [ + - ] Lights for Liberty: A Vigil to End Human Detention Camps gathered people in more than 500 locations worldwide including the Cass St. Bridge in La Crosse Friday evening.

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Lights for Liberty: A Vigil to End Human Detention Camps gathered people in more than 500 locations worldwide including the Cass St. Bridge in La Crosse Friday evening.

Speakers advocating against detention camps and people impacted by them spoke at Cameron Park starting at 8 p.m.

At 8:30 p.m. people gathered on the Cass St. Bridge sidewalk.

At 9 p.m. candles or lights were lit up in La Crosse and at other sites for people being held in U.S. detention camps.

There was also an fundraiser connected to the event for Texas-based organization RAICES.

"The actions taken by our country with refugees and immigrants, with children, at our southern border are not the actions of the United States I love," said Rev. Jim Arends, Bishop of the La Crosse Area Synod, ELCA. "For the sake of the soul of our country we must be humane and compassionate. Christians, followers of the Lord of Love must lead the way of welcome and love."

La Crosse Interfaith Shoulder to Shoulder Network, La Crosse Area Synod of the ELCA and the La Crosse chapter of Showing Up for Racial Justice worked together to organize the event.

Organizers said the event was intended to be open to people of all faiths as well as no faith.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.