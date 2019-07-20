Lightning strike causes La Crosse Area Family YMCA to lose power

LA CROSSE, Wisc. (WKBT) - If you weren't able to get your workout in at the La Crosse Area Family YMCA Friday morning, it was most likely due to the lightning strike that caused a power outage for hours.

An electrical panel was struck by lightning and the entire building lost power. Crews were working to get everything back up and running Friday morning, and the YMCA was able to reopen at 10 am.

Xcel Energy, and Kish and Son's Electric responded to the outage. YMCA staff worked alongside crews and returned power to the building in roughly 5 hours.

"Xcel alerted us shortly before we open at 5 am," said Aleesha Torres, Communications Director for the YMCA. "The electrical panel blew open, so we had to have the whole electrical panel replaced."

Hours at the YMCA are now back to normal.

