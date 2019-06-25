Lightning safety reminders for outdoor activities

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Summer storms and lightning can be dangerous for people doing recreational activities.

55 people are killed each year on average in the United States, according to the National Weather Service.

People are encouraged to move inside a building or a vehicle if at all possible.

Avoid standing near tall objects.

And avoid standing in open areas.

The reminders come during Lightning Safety Awareness Week.

City of La Crosse parks staff are prepared in case severe weather approaches.

"Lightning certainly does strike in our city parks, and we see it a lot in tree damage, actually. Some of our larger, more mature trees often get struck by lightning," said Leah Burns, Recreation Coordinator with the La Crosse Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department.

Pools in La Crosse are closed when lightning is present and remain closed until 30 minutes after the last rumble of thunder is heard at the facility.



Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.