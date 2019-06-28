Lightning likely the cause of Coon Valley house fire

COON VALLEY, Wisc. (WKBT) - The Coon Valley Fire Department responded to a house fire on Mathison Lane, Thursday afternoon.

When the department arrived the house was fully engulfed in flames, and the roof had already caved in.

The residents of the house were not home at the time, but multiple pets were inside. It is not clear if they're still alive, but they are presumed to be dead.

Currently the fire department suspects that the house was struck by lightning, but the cause is still under investigation.

"When we pulled in we realized there was nothing to save here, it was already gone. We feel that we lost the pets, due to the nature of the fire and how bad it's burned, so I'm sure they're gone," said Coon Valley Fire Chief, Russ Cornford.

Westby, Stoddard, Cashton, and Viroqua Fire Departments all responded to the call, but due to the extensive damage of the structure, Coon Valley sent them all back home.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.