Lemonade stand raises funds for childhood cancer foundation

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - A lemonade stand in our area is raising funds to help fight childhood cancer.

The stand was set up just north of downtown La Crosse Friday afternoon.

Staff from Recover Health operated the stand with a goal of raising $400.

Recover Health is an in-home nursing care company with an office in La Crosse.

Money raised will support Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation.

The foundation was created to raise money to help find a cure for Childhood Cancers.

The goal of the event is close to the hearts of many in the health care community.

"We have pediatric patients as well, so this cause really hits home with us. We just wanted to do something and kind of give back and this is what we all decided," said Sara Gillespie, who helped run the stand.

A volleyball tournament scheduled for tomorrow in West Salem has already raised nearly $2,500 for Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation.

More information about the foundation is available on their website.



