Lederhosen Games at Oktoberfest expands for 2019

Sep 20, 2019

Updated: Sep 20, 2019

Lederhosen Games at Oktoberfest expands for 2019

LA CROSSE, Wis. - An expanded offering of German themed games are coming to this year's Oktoberfest celebration.

The Lederhosen Games will return for a 3rd year as part of La Crosse's Oktoberfest.

Fest-goers can test their skills with events like a barrel roll, grain toss or stein hold.

Once again this year, students from UW-La Crosse will be help to host the event.

The Lederhosen Games take place Friday and Saturday, starting at 2 in the afternoon at the south side Oktoberfest grounds in La Crosse.
 

