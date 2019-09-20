Lederhosen Games at Oktoberfest expands for 2019
LA CROSSE, Wis. - An expanded offering of German themed games are coming to this year's Oktoberfest celebration.
The Lederhosen Games will return for a 3rd year as part of La Crosse's Oktoberfest.
Fest-goers can test their skills with events like a barrel roll, grain toss or stein hold.
Once again this year, students from UW-La Crosse will be help to host the event.
The Lederhosen Games take place Friday and Saturday, starting at 2 in the afternoon at the south side Oktoberfest grounds in La Crosse.
Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Top Videos
-
- Local employees volunteering to help mother nature
- On Your Side - Meat gets a makeover
- Local activists join international strike demanding action on climate change
- Medical marijuana could come to Wisconsin after a bill was introduced in the Wisconsin legislature
- A La Crosse County judge is granting three motions ahead of a homocide trial
Latest News
- La Crosse School District working to bridge achievement gap
- Child sexual assault abuse training offered in La Crosse
- Hundreds gather at state Capitol to demand climate action
- 6 and 24-hour walk/run raises money for Local Lupus Alliance
- Local activists join international strike demanding action on climate change
- Lederhosen Games at Oktoberfest expands for 2019
- One adult and four small children treated for injuries following car and buggy accident
- Trump proposal could cut off food stamps to 35K in Minnesota
- Wisconsin lawmakers introduce medical marijuana bill
- Motorist killed in crossfire of Milwaukee gun fight