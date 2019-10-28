Leaf collection starts Monday
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - If you've been busy raking up your yard, tomorrow's the day your leaves can be picked up.
Leaf collection starts on Monday with five teams working throughout the city.
Parked cars can get between the collection teams and your yard, so city crews are asking residents to use alternate side parking rules to make the pick up go smoothly.
Here's a few tips to make sure your leaves get picked up with ease:
Place leaves on the boulevard and not into the streets.
Do not pile leaves around trees, poles, or behind parked cars.
And make sure gutters and catch basins are clear to avoid plugging up storm drains.
Leaves mixed with brush or covered will not be collected.
Leaf collection runs until November 22nd.
