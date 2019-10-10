Leadercast La Crosse donates $7500 to Adult & Teen Challenge

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Leadercast La Crosse donated $7500 to Adult & Teen Challenge of Western Wisconsin (ATCWW).

ATCWW will open its doors later this year at 2507 Weston Street, La Crosse and is a long-term, faith-based recovery program for individuals struggling with drug and alcohol addiction.

"We are grateful for such a large donation which will fully furnish four bedrooms for six female clients. It is through partnerships like this with Leadercast La Crosse that will put hope within reach for many women struggling in our area", says Kevin Schaler, Executive Director of ATCWW.

Leadercast La Crosse, hosted by Dahl Automotive for the last six years, is part of the largest one-day leadership event in the Country, broadcast live from Atlanta, GA, to thousands of host sites around the world. "It's a privilege to bring this world-class leadership development event to over 430 local and regional leaders and business professionals", says Andrew Dahl, President of Dahl Automotive, "and is one way that we live out our core value of giving back to the community.

More information is available at www.atcww.org and www.leadercastlacrosse.com.

